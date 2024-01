Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- School board given updates on projects

- Sinor adapts to making more local runs

- OSBI called in for death

- CHS wrestling finishes second in Florida

- Full obituary for George “Buster” Loving III, Linda Fergason

- Notice of death and services for Kenneth Weightman

- INSERT: Homeland

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app