Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines
- Brush fire preparations underway
- Fund investments in motion
- Adam Cisneros has been a barber since he was 15
- Bentley wins contest
- SWOSU takes second
- Arapaho-Butler splits at Hydro-Eakly tourney
- No. 7 Arapaho-Butler softball continues dominant ways
- Death Notice for Billie Jean Chatfield
- Obituary for Donnie Lee Klaassen
- Obituary for Alta Fern Reyes
- Save A Lot insert
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.