Headlines for the Tuesday paper

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines
- Kmart property sold
- Arrest made in Leedey homicides
- JSL prepares for Spaghetti Day
- Name of man that died in CPD custody released
- Vice wins charitable dance event for Children’s Hospital
- Reds fall at Heritage Hall
- No. 7 A-B stunned by Cheyenne
- A-B drops game to Fletcher
- Death notices for Joan Calkins and Bill Barrick
- Harbor Freight and Dollar General Inserts
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.