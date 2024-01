Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- New helipad discussed for Arapaho area

- Chamber plans for upcoming year

- Deputies make drug arrest in case

- A-B shows heart on final day of tournament

- Notice of death and services for Alejandro Venegas Rivera

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app