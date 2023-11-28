Headlines for the Tuesday edition

Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN
- Sinor touts EMS rates comparison
- Sheriff says deputy ranks full for county
- Narci Smith happy to have time to do whatever she wants now
- Four injured in wreck near Elk
- Wrestling looks to build off momentum
- Full obituary for Marilyn Kay Carson
- Notice of death and services for Patricia Ann Ramos
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app