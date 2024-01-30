Headlines for the Tuesday edition

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN
- Schools to place bond issue on ballot
- County leaders talk ongoing projects
- Elliott hammers way through life in roofing, racing cars
- CHS wins second in Hub City tourney
- Full obituary for Edith “Janie” Everhart, James Lee Holmes
- Notice of death and services for Nolan Roy Randle Jr.
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app