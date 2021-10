Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines

- Clinton Schools set to receive $300,000 grant

- Rehder receives Chief’s Award

- Man charged with assault by strangulation

- District 4A-1 taking shape

- Obituary for Freda Pearl (Quine) Fleck

- Local, state and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.