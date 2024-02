Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- Water tower patchwork quotes given

- Clinic to focus on mental health

- Clinton High School legal team preps to start season

- A-B basketball takes care of Hinton

- Full obituary for James Allen Shepherd

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app