Headlines for the Thursday edition

Thursday, January 27, 2022
Here's a preview of Thursday's headlines
- Texas drug haul may have Clinton ties
- Hub Diner helps play into town’s Rt. 66 theme
- City manager attends training event in Edmond
- Red Tornadoes named to OFBCA All-State team
- No. 19 Clinton upends Bethany, 74-68
- Lady Crusaders snap 8-game skid versus Union City
- Death notice for Randy Lenaburg
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.