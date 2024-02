Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- CEDA cedes Glancy sign rights to City

- Clinton Classic hits year three

- Bridgeman wins essay contest

- Reds end regular season in ‘Conflict’

- Notice of death and services for Norma Gale Mallory

- INSERT: Lifeline Screening

- Local, state, national, world, news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app