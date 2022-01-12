Headlines preview of the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Here's your preview of the Wednesday headlines
- CEDA officially acquires Glancy, Pop Hicks sites
- Bridges receives 6.5% pay increase
- Jefferson has made career of loving lots of children
- Powell scores 1,000th career point, Red Tornadoes come up short at home
- Lady Reds struggle vs Woodward
- Death notice for Damon Penner
- Local, state, national news, sports and more.
- Inserts: Save A Lot, S&D
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.