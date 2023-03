Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY

- City explains new codes being updated

- Title Town to offer gaming, memorabilia

- Suspect charged in domestic violence incident

- Frazier ushered in golden era of Clinton football

- Full obituary for Connie Joyce Gannon

- Notice of death and services for Israel Flores

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app