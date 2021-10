Here's a look at Friday's Headlines

- COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnancy

- ‘Addams Family’ production by playhouse is to ‘die’ for

- Brandishing shotgun leads to arrest

- Two hurt in Washita Co. crash

- Clinton Red Tornadoes stat leaders

