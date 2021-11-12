Here are the Friday headlines

Friday, November 12, 2021
Here's a preview of the Friday Edition
- Mission House seeks food for holiday
- School board filing period announced
- CHS cheerleaders to compete at state event this weekend
- Powell signs with Sooners
- Indians win triple OT thriller, 57-49
- Arapaho-Butler routs Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 35-3
- Obituary for Darrell Dupree
- Death notice for Charlene Harrington
- Local, state and national news, sports and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.