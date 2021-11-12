Here are the Friday headlines

Here's a preview of the Friday Edition

- Mission House seeks food for holiday

- School board filing period announced

- CHS cheerleaders to compete at state event this weekend

- Powell signs with Sooners

- Indians win triple OT thriller, 57-49

- Arapaho-Butler routs Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 35-3

- Obituary for Darrell Dupree

- Death notice for Charlene Harrington

- Local, state and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.