-Three die in wrong-way DUI wreck

-CPSF opens registration for family tournament

-Alliance adds new surgeon

-City to try grader for a while

-Brooks sees reps in 2018, rises up depth chart

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Koma Arriaga

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.