-Rains derail four wheat cars at Bessie

-Father’s Day for one dad not so good

-Gold Star Mother to visit Veterans Center

-Elaine Fransen honored by Oklahoma Society of CPAs

-Cisneros building off first year as starter

-Former OU coaches work with Clinton kids at clinic

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.