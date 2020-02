-Construction milestones made at CBA

-Parents, pancakes event set at A-B Elementary

-Clinton TLC makes changes

-CHS preseason stays top-notch

-Sulley brings uplifting, hard-working approach to Clinton basketball

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Theresa Vargo

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.