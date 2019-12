-Water here may change, but it ‘is safe’

-Taxes deadline Dec. 31

-Newcomb, Whitney earn CHS top honors

-Four held for Thanksgiving night robbery, burglary

-Glance progressing at next level

-Anders starts for reserve team in second year at Brevard

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Janice Boyd

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.