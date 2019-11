-Golf course ideas floated for year 2020

-Kmart theft traced to Hydro

-Felony filed for shooting with BB gun

-‘Elevate Clinton’ program begins retail development phase

-Hector Espinoza competes with fiery attitude

-CMS ends season with sweep of El Reno

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Terry Billings

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.