-Body found near Phillips Apartments

-National sports personality to speak at ‘Beast Feast’

-Firefighter appreciation event set for Sunday

-Lady Indians win big in two games

-Indians gearing up for districts

-Clinton Track places in nine different events at Altus

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.