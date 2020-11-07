Here is a look at The Weekend edition

Here is a look at The Weekend's headlines

- Festival of Lights Parade cancelled

- Jones promoted to city clerk

- Sleeping in car lands woman in county jail facing drug charges

- Nickel, Sperle named Red Tornado Boy and Girl

- Carl Dean Preston obituary

- State deaths

- Zurline brings leadership, depth to offensive front

- Foss Lake fishing report

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app