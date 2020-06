Here is a look at The Weekend's headlines

- Local sailor honored for helping save 37 lives

- County sheriff, SQ 802 vote is Tuesday

- Burn ban possible for July 4

- Arapaho teen facing charges following accident

- Special salute to our patriots in this edition

- State deaths

- Throwback: Reds win state title thriller

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app