Here is a look at Wednesday's headlines

- City manager working to find grants

- More details released on Weatherford shooting

- Crash victim taken to OKC hospital

- James Edward Weber obituary

- State deaths

- Jennings becomes important piece

- Blackburn wins FB contest again

- Clinton City Mayor, District 57 election results

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app