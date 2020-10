Here is a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Splash pad project eyed at Acme Park

- Good grades to be rewarded

- High speed chase ends in crash

- Election day voting to be slightly different

- Darrell E. Roulet obituary

- State deaths

- BF-DC picks up win, CBA set to return

- Saucier wins FB contest

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app