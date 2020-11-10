Here is a look at the Tuesday edition

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Here is a look at Tuesday's headlines
- Christmas open house this week
- No CDN Wednesday
- State redistricting meeting to be held at Frisco Center
- Corn Bible Academy alumni reunite on bus tour
- State deaths
- Limited Reds battle, fall at Bethany
- Clinton still maintains second-seed status for playoffs
- Caravan shows love for our veterans
- Local pictures, articles and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app