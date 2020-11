Here is a look at Friday's headlines

- Clinton hospital at capacity

- Clinton High School Key Club to host annual coat drive

- Community blood drive to be held Tuesday

- Shooting investigated at Hammon casino

- Ray Baker obituary

- Eugene Hall obituary

- State deaths

- Humble, electric Bryson leads Reds

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app