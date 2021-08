Here's a look at the Weekend's headlines

- Man picked up wrong child at school

- Quilting creates fellowship

- Lee’s business draws customers from all over here to Clinton

- Census figures released

- Death notice for James Beaver Jr.

- Death notice for Jo Ella Margaret Whitetail

- 2021 Football Preview Section

- Elk Supply insert

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.