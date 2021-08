Here's a look at the Weekend's headlines

- Clinton man involved in hit and run

- Clinton Public Schools adds 28 new faces to district

- Johnson excited about future, direction of CTC

- A-B aiming high with deep roster

- SWOSU football returning after cancelled 2020

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.