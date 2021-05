Here's a look at the Weekend's headlines

- Chamber banquet set to return

- Awards ceremony slated

- Funding may be available for Clinton

- CHS spring football starts Monday

- Longtime coach Louis Mendoza is stepping away

- Roger W. Foster obituary

- State death's

- 2021 Graduation Edition

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.