Here's the Weekend Headlines

- HAPPY EASTER!!!

- Zoning change requested for new businesses

- Social distancing won’t stop Easter

- No new election filings

- Even with school out, WOCS students excel in designing ads for local businesses

- In Their Own Words

- Newcomb leaves Reds in better place

- State deaths

- Special Design an Ad Section

- Local pics, local stories and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.