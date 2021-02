Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Energy issues halt production

- Auction set to aid homeless

- Other schools to join in on vaccinations

- Lime put team first in career

- CHS to see tough brackets

- Mary Kiehn death notice

- Brenda Riggs death notice

- State deaths

- Local news, pics, Rising Stars page as well as Save A Lot and Atwoods inserts

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.