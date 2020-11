Here's a look at the Wednesday Headlines

- Filing period set for school board seats

- Masks required at all school functions

- Clinton Ice adds new equipment to meet demand

- A-B boys stay unbeaten, girls suffer first loss

- Blackburn wins fourth FB contest

- Corrine Stewart obituary

- State death's

- Local pics, news and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.