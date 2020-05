Here's a look inside the Wednesday Edition

- Wrecks prove deadly over Memorial Day

- CPSF prepares to elect three new members at meeting

- City Council set to meet Thursday

- Throwback: Red Tornadoes win area opener

- Betty Arther Obituary

- Linda Sue Prairie Chief death notice

- Colleen Ellen Noe death notice

- State deaths

- Local pics, articles and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.