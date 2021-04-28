Headlines for the Wednesday Edition

Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Economic developers gather here

- CBA construction moving along ahead of schedule

- Soil health workshop established for Thursday

- A-B rolls to another district title

- A-B playoff news

- Clinton sees solid placers at Elk City

- Della Ruth (Youngbear) French notice of death

- State deaths

- Atwoods and American Water Co. inserts

- Local pics, news and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.