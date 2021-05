Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines

- CFD seeks ways to give back to town

- Miller elected to top spot

- Wrecks clutter roadways

- One golden weekend!

- Perfect year ends with gold

- Meacham doubles down, wins discus state title

- Ron Engel notice of death

- Charlie Almquist obituary

- State deaths

- Dollar General insert

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.