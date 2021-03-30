Headlines for the Tuesday Edition

Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines

- SportChassis reducing workforce

- Nine area children in car wreck

- Motorcycle strikes deer

- Students can be vaccinated

- CHS sweeps home classic

- Reds finish fourth in I-40

- Deloris F. (Ernst) Schapansky obituary

- Evelyn Joyce Rinehart obituary

- Jerry E. Listak death notice

- State deaths

- Local news, features, pics and more.

- Dollar General insert

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.