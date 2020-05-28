Headlines for the Thursday Issue

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Here's a look inside Thursday's CDN
- Man charged with assaulting trooper
- CPS per pupil spending ranks well
- Preparations underway to have city pool ready for mid-June opening
- Another COVID-19 case recorded in Weatherford
- CHS football returning to workouts June 1
- Foss Fishing Report
- Belva Jean Naranjo Gould Hicks obituary
- Sharon Gayle May obituary
- State deaths
- Local pics, news and more.
