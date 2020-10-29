Headlines for the Thursday Edition

*Due to the power outages caused by the ice storm our E-Edition delivery was delayed, but it will be released soon.

Here's a look at the Headlines in today's paper

- Ice, outages give pause to area

- Suspect, victim exchange gunfire in Weatherford

- Treatment Court bags up trash

- Physcian returning back to Clinton

- Clinton looks to rebound at Elk

- Segal wins FB contest

- State deaths

- Local pics, articles and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.