Headlines for the Thursday edition

Here's a look at Thursday's Clinton Daily News

- CPS sports hit with COVID-19

- Food giveaway set for Monday

- Hammon bank robbed

- Anders retires from city

- City council approves new filing, election dates

- CHS soccer’s run unreal through the numbers

- Reds play in all-star contest

- Betty Black Obituary

- John R. Martin death notice

- State deaths

- Local pics, articles and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.