Here's a look at Thursday's headlines

- Offer made on Glancy Motel, Pop Hicks lot

- City sells surplus lot for $30,000

- Local blood drive scheduled

- Area lawmen respond to ruckus at county jail

- CHS caps year with better scores

- Reds open regionals today with momentum

- Notice of death for Orville Lee Whiteskunk

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.