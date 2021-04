Here's a look at Thursday's headlines

- PD kept busy with standoff, chase, more

- Local graduation events slated

- Putt-Putt in full swing

- CHS competes, falls short of state

- Martin helps Clinton in two sports

- Bernardo Villanueva notice of death

- State deaths

- Local pics, news and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.