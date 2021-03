Here's a look at Thursday's headlines

- No new COVID cases at schools since February

- TV star holds horse training event in Clinton

- Western Plains Library System plans exciting spring activities

- Clinton logs 16 strikeouts in win

- Bernard Blaine Bryson obituary

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.