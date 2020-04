Here's what people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

- Lucas offers insight on COVID-19

- Fifth coronavirus COVID-19 case recorded in Custer County

- Students, teachers getting back to work

- Throwback: Reds win first Lee title

- Obituary for Alice Seger

- State Deaths

- Local pictures and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.