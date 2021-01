Here's a look at the Friday headlines

- School counselors to be recognized

- Hemingways expanding to building on Gary Blvd.

- Elk City man accused of killing 2-year-old

- Kauk embodies role player mindset for CHS

- Area sports update

- Robert Hargrove death notice

- James Craig Dobbins death notice

- State deaths

- Local pics, news and CHS Tornado Talks inside

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.