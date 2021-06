Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- County selling properties due to delinquency

- Youngster headed to national pageant

- Lt. Gov. Pinnell visits museum

- Esparza’s move jolts midfield

- Reds go 2-2 in four-game stretch

- Annabelle Lee Prairie Chief obituary

- Notice of death for Nadine Brady

- Local news, pics and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.