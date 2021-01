Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- Marijuana can be processed in city limits

- Baxter seeks spot on WTC board

- Southwestern endowment set up to honor Dr. Rose

- Hernandez leads Reds with humility

- Janet Sue Schoenhals death notice

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.