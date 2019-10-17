DayDay Simpkins not involved in recent events

A story in Thursday’s Clinton Daily News was in error when it said Daivia (Day Day) Simpkins had participated in events surrounding the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery of two men here on Aug. 30. He did not.

The Daily News apologizes for the mistake.

The Simpkins listed in an affidavit of probable cause charging two other men with kidnapping and first-degree robbery was not Daivia Simpkins as Thursday’s story stated. Rather, it was Marquis Simpkins.

Detective Lt. Ray Hammons confirmed Thursday that so far as police know, Daivia Simpkins was not involved in the Aug. 30 incident. Also, the affidavit of probable cause does not list him.

A correction will appear in the weekend edition of the Clinton Daily News.