Here is a look at Friday's headlines

- Judge upholds Glancy Motel condemnation

- Eastside Coalition to host cleanup, community day

- Custer County Free Fair undecided

- SH-73 near Foss closing until fall

- CHS prepping before first practice

- Orville Schapansky obituary

- State deaths

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app