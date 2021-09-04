NEWS ALERT - Hair cutting Allegations "Did Not Occur"

Hair cutting allegation “did not occur”

The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and Clinton Public Schools issued a joint statement last night concerning allegations that a Clinton Public Schools elementary student had his hair forcefully cut by two older students without his consent.

The statement signed by Governor Reggie Wassana, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, and Tyler Bridges, Superintendent of Clinton Public Schools said:

“This afternoon (Friday), Clinton Public Schools, the student's family, Governor Wassana and other leaders of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes had a very productive meeting to discuss the facts that have been determined so far. While some details remain disputed, Clinton Public Schools and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal leadership agree that the initial report that the student was held down by two older students while his hair was cut is inaccurate and did not occur.

“The video evidence uncovered in the investigation clearly shows that the student entered and exited the restroom by himself and was never in the restroom with two older students. The investigation will continue to better understand what did occur and what actions will be appropriate at that time.”

