Two die in head-on collision

Two people are dead as a result of a head-on collision Friday afternoon along State Highway 33 and E. 920 Rd., 2 miles west of Custer City.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Monica N. Martinez, 42, of Clinton, and Jeffery D. Terrell, 51, of Custer City, are the two drivers who perished in the accident.

The report states at approximately 3:56 p.m. Friday Martinez was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 in the southbound lane and went left of center, striking a 2019 Ram 1500 driven in the northbound lane by Terrell. The two vehicles struck head-on, ejecting both drivers.

Both Martinez and Terrell were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt. The condition of the two drivers and the official cause of the collision are all listed as “under investigation.” The weather was listed as clear at the time of the accident.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Adam Mitchell. He was assisted by fellow troopers Matthew Littledave, Dalton Justice and Capt. Chance Husted, in addition to Clinton Fire, Arapaho Fire, Sinor EMS, Custer County, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.